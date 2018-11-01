Masimo (MASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Masimo updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.92-2.92 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.92 from $2.90 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,445. Masimo has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other Masimo news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $328,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bilal Muhsin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 734,107 shares of company stock valued at $87,325,358. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.