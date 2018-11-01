Masco (MAS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.95.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. 648,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,412. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Masco by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Masco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.