Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMLP. BidaskClub cut Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,181. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $219.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.83 million. Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

