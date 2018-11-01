Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 606.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 289.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $219.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

