Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.54. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,757,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

