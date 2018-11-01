MarineMax (HZO) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. MarineMax traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.01. 551,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 310,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CL King downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 262,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MarineMax by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 458,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 197,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 183,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

