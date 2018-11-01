Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Short Interest Update

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,227,824 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the September 28th total of 35,326,467 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,933,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

