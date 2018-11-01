Madison Square Garden (MSG) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Shares of MSG traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.45. 35,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $205.22 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,818,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

