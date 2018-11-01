Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Shares of MIC traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

A number of analysts have commented on MIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director George W. Carmany III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.92 per share, with a total value of $45,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Frost acquired 17,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $796,699.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,143,903 shares of company stock worth $53,065,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

