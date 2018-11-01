Macerich (MAC) Given a $64.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised Macerich from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.97.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 232,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Macerich by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,263,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,194 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 695,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 5,624.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614,389 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,835,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,528 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.