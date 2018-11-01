M/I Homes (MHO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $32.00 target price on M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:MHO opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.54 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $345,792.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $500,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 216,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 430,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M/I Homes (MHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.