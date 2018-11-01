M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

MDC opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.59. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $749.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 20,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,094.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

