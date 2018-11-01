LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Raised by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 3.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

