LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) PT Set at $145.00 by Alembic Global Advisors

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) received a $145.00 target price from Alembic Global Advisors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. 10,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,463,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,331,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,549,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after buying an additional 726,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

