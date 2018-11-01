LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,500. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

