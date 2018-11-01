LUXCoin Trading Down 21.8% This Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $22,257.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00027842 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 5,830,346 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,346 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

