Luther Burbank Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Luther Burbank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LBC. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

