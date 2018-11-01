Luminex (LMNX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a $33.58 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

LMNX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 15,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,666. Luminex has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Luminex by 4,090.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 94.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

