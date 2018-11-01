Luminex (LMNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a $33.58 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $28.77 on Monday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,593,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395,549 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Luminex by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Luminex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

