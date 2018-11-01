LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) rose 5% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 1,056,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 795,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $402,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,987,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,108,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,989 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,826,000 after acquiring an additional 277,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 121,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 372,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

