Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 52,037 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,950,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,037 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $175,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after acquiring an additional 511,467 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,523,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 251,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

NYSE:CNI opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.