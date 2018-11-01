Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,871 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $71,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $994,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $3,769,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,260 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

