Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $49.10.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

