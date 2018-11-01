Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $293.85 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.49.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

