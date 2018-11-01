Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Michael James Motz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.26, for a total value of C$346,300.00. Also, Director Robert Sawyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.29 per share, with a total value of C$138,580.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,792.

Shares of L traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$65.74. 409,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,838. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$62.52 and a 52-week high of C$70.39.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

