Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $340,000 Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total value of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total transaction of $234,327.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,402. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $393.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

