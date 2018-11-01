Littelfuse (LFUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q4 guidance to $1.92-$2.06 EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.92-2.06 EPS.

LFUS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.80. 16,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $163.43 and a 52 week high of $238.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total transaction of $2,663,536.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total transaction of $272,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,502 shares of company stock worth $6,314,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

