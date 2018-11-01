Lithium Americas (LAC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

LAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,086. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $281.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 860.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

