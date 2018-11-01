Limelight Networks (LLNW) Trading Up 5.2%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 944,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 988,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of -200.75, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $197,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $553,392 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 18.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 17.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 31.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

