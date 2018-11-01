Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LGND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $164.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total transaction of $2,158,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $8,347,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $26,718,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,922 shares of company stock worth $30,297,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

