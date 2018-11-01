Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.28 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.41.
About Liberty Media Formula One Series C
Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
