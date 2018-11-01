Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 869,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 558,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 369.13%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.
LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $866.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.35.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
