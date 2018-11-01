Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $203,000 in Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 47.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

BATRK stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.