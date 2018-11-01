Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $248,000 Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Praxair by 556.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,596 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the second quarter worth about $152,375,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Praxair by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,726,000 after purchasing an additional 688,418 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Praxair by 61.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,506,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,221,000 after purchasing an additional 571,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Praxair by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,973,000 after purchasing an additional 321,936 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $169.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PX shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

