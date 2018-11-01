Level Up Coin (LUC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,513.00

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $876,852.00 and approximately $3,513.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LBank, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00242993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.31 or 0.09980439 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

Level Up Coin’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io . Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level Up Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

