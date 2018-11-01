Lennar (LEN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.38.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 12.62. Lennar has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Lennar’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 62.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.4% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 40,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 410.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.