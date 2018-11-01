Leggett & Platt, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Gabelli also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 213,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

