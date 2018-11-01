Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $984.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 159.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

