Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,747.50 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £2,747.50 ($3,590.10).

LGEN traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.30 ($3.34). 21,298,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 317 ($4.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Legal & General Group to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 281.31 ($3.68).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

