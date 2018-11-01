Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 1,474,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,048. Legacy Reserves has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $305.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGCY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Reserves in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Micah C. Foster sold 54,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $255,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 733,010 shares of company stock worth $3,711,014 and have sold 1,524,115 shares worth $7,132,858. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.