Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have declined over the past year and are unlikely to recover in the near term following the company’s lower-than-expected results in third-quarter 2018. Earnings also declined year over year. High debt and intense competition are primary causes of concern. Nonetheless, the company’s planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are likely to drive growth. Further, EBITDA margins have been improving consistently due to focus on the mass and non-gaming segments, which carry higher margins. Furthermore, Las Vegas Sands remains focused on a convention-based Integrated Resort business model. Notably, this model helps in generating the most diversified set of cash flows and profit from non-gaming segments besides bringing unsurpassed economic and diversification benefits to the regions in which it operates.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,101,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 232,106 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

