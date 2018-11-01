Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $141.73 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.