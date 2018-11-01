Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kura Oncology worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,881,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $16,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $5,240,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 4.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.