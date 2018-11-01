Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research firms have commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,280,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,817,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 53.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,722,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,721,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,667,000 after purchasing an additional 584,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,464.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,844,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 212,668 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,069. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.61. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

