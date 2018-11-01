Kona Grill (KONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 114.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Shares of KONA opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Kona Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on KONA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kona Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Kona Grill to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.