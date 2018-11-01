KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $179,119.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,347,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,470,000 after acquiring an additional 118,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,405,000 after acquiring an additional 206,616 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 63.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,367,000 after purchasing an additional 388,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

