KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 96.69%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at $177,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $179,119.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at about $67,554,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 134,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 356,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.