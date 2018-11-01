Kingstone Companies (KINS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KINS. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

KINS opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.08. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla D’andre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 362,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 64,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

