Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,301,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,737 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,488,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,035,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

