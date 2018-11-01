Kforce (KFRC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kforce has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Allred sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,492 shares of company stock worth $3,652,939. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kforce by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

